Posted: Aug 02, 2017 12:56 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2017 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Toastmasters are not a group dedicated to cooked bread. They are, however, a group dedicated to helping others overcome their fear of public speaking. Member David Turner says that public speaking is a top fear for many people, and the Toastmasters help anyone who comes to them get over that fear.



The Toastmasters have four clubs in the area, three of which meet at noon at the First Presbyterian Church at 501 Dewey from 12:05 to 1:00. More information can be found on Toastmasters.org, or by going to the link on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com