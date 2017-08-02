Posted: Aug 02, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2017 3:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Silver Lake Village project has been worked on for months, and the end, for Phase I at least, could be coming to a close soon. The signs on some stores, including Ross, have been put up with an "Opening Soon" banner hanging underneath. Work still continues, however, and Phase II is still under development. According to the GBT Reality website, Academy Sports + Outdoors will be coming to Bartlesville in that second phase, but three store locations still remain open.

After talking to several sources, opening dates would be left up to the stores when construction is completed. We reached out to GBT Realty for information, and expect to be able to speak with a representative tomorrow.