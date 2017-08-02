News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 02, 2017 4:46 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2017 4:46 PM
Johnstone Pavilion Update
Ben Nicholas
Phase 3 of the Johnstone Pavilion project is ongoing. According to the inspector, things are going well with construction.
Work on Phase 3 of the multi-phase project began in June, and is expected to conclude at the end of August or early September.
The project is funded through the Community Development Block Grant-Small Cities Set Aside program with matching funds from the City's half-cent Capital Improvement Projects tax.
