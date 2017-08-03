News
Osage County
Motorcyclist Takes Wire to Throat Near Barnsdall
A Barnsdall man reported via Facebook that someone made an attempt on his life when they tied a wire across County Road 2230 between Avant and Barnsdall. Carl Smith posted his story early Tuesday morning about the incident where Smith said he was traveling on his motorcycle when he was nearly taken off his bike when a tied off bailing wire rolled up his wind screen and across his neck. Smith said he was lucky all he received was a bruise on his neck as the incident could have been much worse. Osage County Sheriff Eddy Virden said that a Deputy has been assigned to the investigation. A deputy was called to the scene of the incident on Tuesday and collected the wire for evidence. Virden is hopeful they will be able to identify who perpetrated the crime.
