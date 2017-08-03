Posted: Aug 03, 2017 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2017 3:41 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Pawhuska man will spend 50 years in prison. Thad Christopher Green was convicted by a Montgomery Kansas jury in the death of a Jefferson. Judge William Cullins sentenced Green to 50-years without the possibility of parole for the murder of Cameron Wawrzyniack in December of 2015. Green was given an additional 53-months for the burglary and arson of Wawrzyniack's home. Judge Cullins handed down the sentence Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County District Court at Independence.