Posted: Aug 03, 2017 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2017 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville police arrest Thomas Wayne Ketcher on DUI, driving under suspension, and transporting an open container charges.

According to an affidavit, the officer moved behind Ketcher’s car and honked without a response. The arresting officer then went to the vehicles window and noticed Ketcher resting over the steering wheel of his vehicle at a stop sign.

Ketcher refused to do the walk and turn portion of the sobriety test, saying he didn’t have to do a test he can not do. That’s when Ketcher was placed in handcuffs. A twelve pack of Steel Reserved was later found with four missing, and one container was open in the cup holder.

Ketcher’s next court dates are set for Sept. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m. Bond is $100,000.