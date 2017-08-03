Posted: Aug 03, 2017 3:54 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2017 4:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville will host a rodeo queen and princess pageant for the second time in recent years. Two women are vying for the title of 2018 Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Queen, while three girls will compete for 2018 Miss Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Princess.

This year’s queen candidates are 17 year-old Taiylor Blanck of Sycamore and 15 year-old Emily Swiger of Coffeyville. This year’s princess candidates include eleven year-old Presley Banzet of Dearing, ten year-old Emery Keene of Independence, and 13 year-old Laray Taylor of Nowata.

The pageant consists of three parts: horsemanship, speech and modeling. The horsemanship contest takes place on Sunday evening 7 o'clock at the rodeo arena at Walter Johnson Park. The speech and modeling, which includes an interview and appearance, will be on Sunday, August 13th at 6:30 at the livestock pavilion at the Park. The winners will be announced during the rodeo on August 18th.

The 2018 Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Queen will receive a list of prizes valued at 600 dollars including a custom headstall and breast collar set made by Yocham’s Custom Leather. The Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Princess prize package is valued at $500 and includes a saddle pad with custom plates by Yocham’s Custom Leather.