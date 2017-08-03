Posted: Aug 03, 2017 4:03 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2017 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Public intoxication mixes with resistance of arrest leading to the arrest in Bartlesville.

According to an affidavit, 37-year-old Jerrod Jackson Reeder had clinched fists and refused to listen to officers when told to stand down. Officers didn’t know if Reeder had a weapon on him since he has been known to carry a weapon on his person with intentions of suicide.

The arresting officer saw that Reeder seemed to be choosing which officer to fight and noticed that Reeder smelled like alcohol. When Reeder kept refusing arrest, the arresting officer tazed Reeder. Reeder then confessed to drinking and was then taken to a hospital to evaluate his intoxication level.

He is to appear in court on Aug. 16 at 9:00 a.m. He isn’t allowed to posses or consume any alcohol. His bond has been set at $10,000.