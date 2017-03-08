Posted: Aug 03, 2017 5:04 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2017 5:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Family Promise 8/3/17 5PM Ben





More than 400 students in Washington County have been identified as homeless. Those numbers come from The Bartlesville School District, and not from other schools in the county, but Bob Shell says there's a way to help. Family Promise of Washington County works to help end that homlessness for families of the county.



Shell says that time and money can help make all the difference, and for Washington County those can both come this weekend at the Hoops for The Homeless basketball tournament this weekend.



You can sign up, and get more information by going here



The tournament will be held at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ located at 3700 SE AdamsBlvd.



You can hear more about Family Promise of Washington County from a One on One With A Professional by clicking here