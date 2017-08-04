Posted: Aug 04, 2017 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 9:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage Tribe apparently isn’t giving up in its fight against wind farms in Osage County, even after losing a court case this week in Pawhuska. It was there that a judge denied the Osage Nation's challenge to the rules created by Osage county that will allow further development of wind farms.

Osage County District Judge Robert Haney ruled this week the Osage Nation did not show sufficient standing to challenge the county’s wind energy ordinance. He issued the ruling and indicated that tribal officials and their attorneys could not point to specific harm caused by the pending Mustang Run Wind project.

Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear talked with Indianz.com. He is quoted as saying Osage he wants Osage citizens to see whether any tribal property will be devalued by the order.

Tribal leaders contend the wind turbines will disturb bald eagles and the farms interfere with tribal mineral rights. They filed suit, along with their Osage Minerals Council in June 2014 in Osage County District Court.

Judge Haney said in his decision that the tribe could still challenge the ordinance on a project-by-project basis.

Two wind farms are already online in Osage County and it was their development that resulted in Osage County officials creating the ordinance in 2011. But the tribe’s growing concern has been prompted by a Texas wind energy company’s feasibility studies on 57,000 acres in the western part of the county near Burbank and Fairfax.