Posted: Aug 04, 2017 10:07 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 10:07 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday weekend continues through midnight Sunday Night. Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax. Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes. Executive Director of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Sherri Wilt says this is an important weekend for Bartlesville merchants.

Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing that are sold for less than $100 during the holiday. Wilt says now is the time to remember that Bartlesville merchants have some great buys and that they support local schools.

Remember you can save on qualifying items that are individually priced at 100 dollars or less each.