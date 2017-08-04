Posted: Aug 04, 2017 10:42 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 10:42 AM

Bill Lynch

A long standing Bartlesville hotel is going up for online auction starting Monday, August 7. The Days Inn & Suits located at 1410 Washington Blvd/HWY 75 is being sold by Ten-X, formerly auctions.com, online auctions next week. The building was built in 1978 and has gone through several owners since it was built. The hotel was originally a Holiday Inn until it was sold and purchased by the LaQuinta franchise. It was converted to a Days Inn & Suits in May of 2016. The bidding will begin Monday and starts at $500,000, the auction will end Wednesday. Interested parties must register beforehand on the Ten-X website.

