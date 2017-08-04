Posted: Aug 04, 2017 1:25 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 1:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

Like most area schools, the Bartlesville Public School District will host their own back to school nights. Each school site will host a Back-to-School program in the evening for parents and guardians. Principals will be there to share information with parents, who will also have the opportunity to meet their child's teachers.



Elementary School Back-to-School Open Houses will be on Wednesday, August 16, from 4:00-6:00 that evening, at Hoover, Jane Phillips, Ranch Heights, Richard Kane, Wayside, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary.



Bartlesville High School will host its night in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium on August 24, at 6:30.



Central Middle School will host its night in the Central Auditorium on August 28, at 7:00.



Madison Middle School will host its night in the Madison Auditorium on August 31, at 6:00.