Posted: Aug 04, 2017 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Abilene, Kansas is home of the Eisenhower Library and Museum, which is where the National World War II archives are stored. Joe Todd has been archiving interviews with WWII veterans for 16 years, including interviews with veterans from Oklahoma and Kansas.

The Battle for Guadalcanal is one of the battles Joe Todd has talked to veterans about. Charles Grobin from Bartlesville is one of the veterans that Todd interviewed.

Grobin arrived shortly after one of the final stands by Japanese troops to bury the dead Japanese. Grobin told Todd he will never forget the faces he saw nor will he forget what he experienced.

Grobin is still alive today. He currently resides in the Green Country Retirement Community in Bartlesville.