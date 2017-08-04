Posted: Aug 04, 2017 3:48 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2017 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

A 240-acre tract of land in Ochelata owned by the Cherokee Nation was recently placed into federal trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Eastern Oklahoma Regional office.



Principal Chief Bill John Baker and BIA Deputy Regional Director Jessie Durham signed the deed, transferring the site from fee simple status into trust status.



Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. says that the effort will directly improve the lives of Cherokee Nation citizens in Washington County.



The property, located at 395200 W. 2900 Road in Ochelata, is home to the Cherokee Nation’s 28,000-square-foot Cooweescoowee Health Center, which received more than 38,000 patient visits in fiscal year 2016.



Including those 240 acres at the Cooweescoowee Health Center, the Cherokee Nation has 61,709 acres of land in trust throughout the tribe’s 14-county jurisdiction.

