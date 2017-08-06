Posted: Aug 06, 2017 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2017 9:59 AM

Overnight storms dumped anywhere from three to five inches of rain across Osage, Washington and Nowata counties Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Heavy rains and wind caused power outages in central Bartlesville and the Ocheleta areas. The intersection of Silverlake and Adams Boulevard had a stop sign due to the outages until it was restored around 10am Sunday. Woolaroc is also closed Sunday due to power outages.