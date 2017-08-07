Posted: Aug 07, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 10:22 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Emergency management representatives from Coffeyville and South Coffeyville were present at the meeting to view the approval of a resolution for 911 addressing and mapping. That item was in the unfinished business portion of the agenda after being tabled for multiple weeks.

In the new business portion of the meeting the Commissioners awarded a bid for concrete to Midwest Minerals. Midwest Minerals was the only company to submit a bid. Though commissioner Doug Sonenebrg was skeptical of awarding the bid after not receiving concrete from the company in the past.

County Clerk Chris Freeman explains to the commissioner what they can do if Midwest Minerals does not deliver the concrete again.

The Sheriff's office also reached an agreement with the City of Wann to send deputies to monitor traffic during rush hour. The deputies will be paid an hourly wage from the City.

All other items on the agenda were approved. Commissioner Curtis Barnes was not in attendance for the meeting.