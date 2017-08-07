Posted: Aug 07, 2017 10:26 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Inter-State Fair and Rodeo rides into the upcoming weekend. Things will get kicked off in Coffeyville, Kansas Friday and will carry on for a week of fun at the fair and rodeo. Spokesperson Ruth Nicolaus says the event will hold a new event on the first night of the rodeo on August 16 to honor veterans.

Anyone who wishes to bring pictures of a veteran they know can bring them for the ceremony. Pictures that are submitted will be put on a big screen on the first night of the rodeo.

Nicolaus says there is enough bad in the world that they want to celebrate the good. There’s no better place to celebrate veterans than at the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo according to Nicolaus. She encourages everyone to come out and wear their red, white and blue a week from Wednesday for their Patriot Night.

Hat feathers that are painted red, white and blue will be on sale for $5 at Patriot Night. The proceeds for the hat feathers will go to a local veterans group. Nicolaus says she isn’t certain which veteran group it’ll go to yet.

Fun passes prices increased to $50 on August 1. For more information, people can go to fairandrodeo.com or they can visit the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Facebook page. Nicolaus says people can visit the Coffeyville City Chamber for information too.