Posted: Aug 07, 2017 11:14 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 11:51 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their first of the month meeting on Monday morning at 9. In the meeting the commissioners awarded a bid for a water truck, and approved a job that was presented by Guy Engineering.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap explained that vandalism had occurred at his shop, and that it would not be tolerated.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.