Posted: Aug 07, 2017 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Oscar McCarty is facing multiple charges including domestic abuse and impeding an emergency call for an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to a police affidavit, McCarty got into a verbal altercation with two women that quickly turned physical. McCarty punched one of the women in the mouth and then “man-handled” her in order to prevent her from contacting 911. The Bartlesville police officer on call reported both women had visible injuries.

McCarty's next court date is scheduled for August 29. Bond was set at $1,000 with a condition of no contact with either victim in the matter.