Posted: Aug 07, 2017 7:50 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 8:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education met at their monthly meeting on Monday night, where Superintendent Vince Vincent talked about the growth in students Dewey could see in the upcoming school year.



After that report, the board approved several items including a book fair and parent organizations.



The board accepted the resignation of Donna Almy as a Teacher's Aide, and approved the hiring of Jessica Serafin as the replacement, and Amy Piper as a Paraprofessional.



All other items in that meeting were approved. The Dewey Board of Education meets the first Monday of every month.