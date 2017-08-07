Posted: Aug 07, 2017 8:06 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 8:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met at their bi-weekly meeting on Monday night, where they approved several revisions on fines and bond schedules.



The Council then approved to surplus several items from the Dewey Memorial Library, where the chairs might be moved from the surplus to City Hall for citizens to sit in during meetings, as they are better than what is in place now.



In addition to that change, the council was also asked to name the new road along the city's North 7.5 acres, and several suggestions were thrown out like AC Holden Road, Tom Mix Drive, and North West 17th. Councilman Wayne Sell says that he wanted to pick a name that everyone could be happy with.



During closing comments, City Manager Kevin Trease announced that a person claimed that Lois Lane runs through their property, but he asked that person for proof before any course of action was taken place. Trease also announced that the house on Delaware that burned from a fire was planned to be demolished.



All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.