Posted: Aug 07, 2017 8:15 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 8:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night. The first big item of business was the acceptance of a new sanitation truck. Several bids came in, and the authority accepted the lowest bid that met their specifications.



After approving several amendments to some ordinances, City Manager Kevin Trease had several announcements to update the authority on. Trease started with informing the authority that the city's auger was struck by lightning over the weekend, so they were working on fixing that. He then followed by saying that manholes were on order, and were still coming in. Trease then said that the city was having an issue with things clogging up systems in the sewer. Trease said that his crews found a whole flowered bed-sheet in the system, from someone either flushing it or throwing it down a manhole. The city asks that you don't do that.



Finally, Trease announced that the City of Bartlesville had to shut down water temporarily on Monday, and the City of Dewey had to go to water from their tower, and all systems worked perfectly. Trease said that everything is back to normal, but he was pleased that all of his systems worked and they were able to make the switch without incident.



All other items in the meeting were approved.