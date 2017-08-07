Posted: Aug 07, 2017 8:44 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2017 8:44 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved an economic development agreement between the City of Bartlesville and the Frank Phillips Foundation at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night. This agreement will tentatively transfer ownership of the Frank Phillips home from the city to the Frank Phillips Foundation.

The Oklahoma Historical Society previously owned the home, but could no longer afford the upkeep. Language in the deed to the home transferred ownership to the City of Bartlesville.

City Attorney Jerry Maddux explains the situation.

While it is in the language of the deed, demolition of the property is a solution none of the parties involved would settle on. The city is currently seeking court approval to bypass the language of the deed. Until then the approved measure allows the city to the lease the property to the Phillips Foundation until a sale can be legally approved.

Mayor Dale Copeland is very satisfied that a solution to this difficult problem was reached.

The City and the Phillips Foundation worked for nearly a year to resolve this issue to ensure the preservation of the Frank Phillips Home for years to come.