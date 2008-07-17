Posted: Aug 08, 2017 7:08 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 7:08 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners selected an auction company for the sheriffs auction, along with other items this weeks meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. Last week the commissioners began the discussion of selecting an auction company, however tabled taking action until they could receive a few more bids. This week they received four total bids and the sheriffs department invited the auction companies to speak and answer any questions, however only Cody Garnett from Osage County Auction Company attended the meeting. Upon reviewing the bids the commissioners had some questions for Garnett and received quite the sales pitch.

Commissioner Paslay had several questions for Garnett but his greatest concern was advertising. Garnett said he would be advertising in every regional new paper, be sending fliers, and extensively using social media. He said his end goal was to make this a successful auction for the County.