Posted: Aug 08, 2017 9:22 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 9:22 AM

Bill Lynch

Osage Nation Principal Chief selected to serve on the 2017 Joint Civilian Orientation Conference or JCOC, the Department of Defense’s oldest orientation program. Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear is in Washington D.C for the week long conference August 6-12, hosted by the Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the Pentagon

The conference is designed to increase public understanding of national defense and the U.S. Armed Forces among community leaders and civilians. Standing Bear is one of 40 participants selected from 220 nominees. The JCOC Program allows civilians to meet with senior Department of Defense officials, Service members, and participate in military training exercises. During previous conferences participants have experienced military exercises with Special Operations Forces, aircraft simulation training, and launch boat demonstrations.

The nominations are made by four-star Generals and Admirals of the President’s cabinet members and are chosen based on their geographical, professional and cultural influence in their fields,. Chief Standing Bear was nominated by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lee Levy, commander of Tinker Air Force Base.

The JCOC was established by Secretary of Defense James V. Forrestal in 1948 and was initially a 10-day course for about 60 participants.

Read more about JCOC and Chief Standing Bear comments on his experience at Osage News