Posted: Aug 08, 2017 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 9:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Students in the Bartlesville Public Schools will be able to view this month's solar eclipse at their school sites thanks to the generosity of community donors. The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has spearheaded a drive that will provide 7 thousand pairs of eclipse glasses so that all students and staff at the district's ten school sites can safely observe the maximum coverage.

The moon will begin to obstruct the sun above Bartlesville around 11:39 that morning, reaching a maximum at 1:08. Everything will return to normal by 2:36.

Former district science department chair, Granger Meador proposed the project to the BPS Foundation in memory of Ken Willcox, a local astronomer who travelled around the world to view eclipses. Willcox was instrumental in helping district schoolchildren safely view an annular eclipse in 1994.

Several firms gave directly to the project. Donors include ChevronPhillips Chemical, Truity Credit Union, Bennett Vision, Oklahoma Medical Eye Group, PSO, Dr. Emily Bussey, the Bartlesville Astronomical Society, Milton Enderlin, and Vicky Travaglini.