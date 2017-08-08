Posted: Aug 08, 2017 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 10:27 AM

Max Gross

A small crowd gathered at Centennial Park in Bartlesville on Monday night to witness the unveiling of a sample of lights for Light Up The Ville. Fundraising for this project began last year and enough money was raised to get a taste of what the Downtown area could look like during the holiday season.

Karen Wilson with the project explains.

All the lights are R-G-B LED giving them the capability to changes colors and designs. Wilson also says they don't want to limit the lights to just Christmas. Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day and even Bruins games were some ideas Wilson had for other uses of the lights.

Fundraising efforts are still going on for this project, but they hope to have enough money to spread the lights from Cherokee Avenue to Keeler Avenue down Frank Phillips Boulevard come Christmas time.