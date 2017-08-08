Posted: Aug 08, 2017 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 11:18 AM

Approval for a Final Plat of Silver Lake Village is sought in the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night.

David Wood with the Bartlesville Development Authority applied for the approval, which was accepted with some conditions added by Community Development Director Lisa Beeman. Conditions include the completion of improvement or the posting of the guarantee and that the development fees are paid prior to the tract being opened for recredation.

This Final Plat is part of Phase 1 which is to be located on a nearly 13-acre tract on the south side of Adams Boulevard just east of Silver Lake Road. This is the location to the immediate east of Lowe’s Home Center. Beeman says this passage allows a certification for occupancy to be given to the tract.

The tract is supposed to be a four-lot subdivision with three lots being outparcels and the final lot being the retail center itself. The remaining work for the site includes the completion of the public street and the installation of intersection lighting.