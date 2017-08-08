Posted: Aug 08, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2017 3:15 PM

Max Gross

Practices got underway at most schools across the entire state of Oklahoma on Monday. Most are teams are in preparation mode for scrimmages on August 18.

At Dewey High School the Bulldoggers return a wide variety of starters from a year ago on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Bulldoggers will for the most part look the same as last year at linebacker and in the secondary. DHS head coach Tyler Caid was particularly impressed with one member of that defense in spring and summer camps.

The experience in Dewey’s defense will be challenged right away as they play Adair during zero week on August 25. In the season opener last season the Dewey defense surrendered 76 points against that same Warriors team. We’ll carry the Bulldoggers home opener on KRIG 104.9 FM .