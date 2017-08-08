News
State of Oklahoma
Lt. Governor Todd Lamb Continues Work Across State
KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 was able to talk with Lt. Governor Todd Lamb on Tuesday morning about his upcoming schedule and his current campaign. Lamb emphasized that he wanted to reform the government, work to create jobs and economic growth, and improve education in Oklahoma. Lamb says that it's more than just teacher pay that needs to be improved.
Lamb is continuing to travel to different counties and communities in Oklahoma. He says that he goes to talk to people so he can learn what can make the State better, and he doesn't count trips that lack substance.
