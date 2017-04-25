Posted: Aug 09, 2017 7:42 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2017 7:42 AM

Bill Lynch

Several new businesses were introduced at the monthly meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Barnsdall has seen a small boom in business over the past few months and the chamber is excited about the possibility of bringing more shoppers to town.

Keitha Willcox recently opened her Krazy Kow Western Boutique & More, the business host several booths which are available to rent, along with western-wear, lassos and ropes.

Lonewolf Outdoors will be opening soon, the business owned by Brian Creason will carry a variety of fishing supplies including live bait, and will also be selling hunting supplies including guns and ammo.

Art & Claudette Brumley have owned and operated B & B Lumber & Hardware for nearly a year and continue to add to their stock of lumber and hardware supplies. They are also now selling weapons, both new and used.

Tone Your Hyde has been open for just over a month and offers 24/7 tanning and gym memberships, they also have a discounted rate for Military/EMS/Police/Fire, along with Barnsdall students.

The Chamber also announced that Kelly Trucks and More will be moving into the Taylor Motors building.