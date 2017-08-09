Posted: Aug 09, 2017 8:18 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2017 8:18 AM

Bill Lynch

Barnsdall is looking for a new mayor after the resignation of the elected Brock Moore, who left the position to pursue a seat with the Osage Nation. The Osage County Election Board announced today that the municipal filing period for the position of Mayor of Barnsdall will start at 8am on August 28 at the Osage County Election board Office in Pawhuska. The filing period will end at 5pm on Wednesday August 30.

The office will be filled in a Non-partisan Special Election currently scheduled for November 14 of this year.