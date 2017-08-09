Posted: Aug 09, 2017 11:45 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2017 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Every 12 and a half minutes, someone dies of suicide leaving 20 to 22 living members that are family members, friends, and co-workers to wonder why it happened. Suicide is the leading cause for young adults age 25 to 34 and nearly 155 deaths occur each day.

M'liss Jenkins from the Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition says preventing suicide through intervention and helping people affected by suicide cope with loss is the goal of the coalition.

Nolan Jones is also a member of the coalition and says the national strategy for suicide is to equip people with the right knowledge that are willing to intervene when the issue is detected. He says there will be a summit called the 2017 Suicide Prevention and Rx Drug Awareness Summit in Bartlesville at the Community Center on Sept. 7.

Professional Stewart Smith with the Psychological Counseling Group out of Atlanta, Georgia will be at the summit to teach local professionals in the community. Admittance to the summit is $65.