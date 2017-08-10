Posted: Aug 10, 2017 4:11 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2017 4:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

School administrators from Bartlesville and three other area school districts will address critical education issues at a panel discussion open to the public Thursday evening. Panelists will be Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger, Copan Superintendent Chris Smith, and Superintendent of Caney Valley Schools Rick Peters.

The panel discussion will be held from 6:30 to 8 in the fellowship hall of St. Luke’s Church will cover such issues as the impact of state budget cuts, teacher recruitment, and class size.

The event has been organized by Public Education Advocates for Kids, or PEAK. The Bartlesville-based volunteer organization was formed early this year by parents, grandparents and other citizens to support and improve public education.

According to PEAK organizers, the panel will give you a chance to hear firsthand about the issues facing area schools, including how administrators and teachers are coping with reduced budgets as well as the daily challenges to effective teaching.