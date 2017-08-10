Posted: Aug 10, 2017 10:21 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2017 10:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled Senate Bill 860 which imposes a $1.50 a pack smoking cessation fee as unconstitutional. Governor Mary Fallin said in her statement that she is disappointed to hear the Supreme Court struck down the fee, but she respects the justices’ authority. Fallin now will talk with legislative leaders from both parties about the need to address the $215 million shortfall the decision will create for the Department of Human Services, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the three agencies that received the bulk of the money that was to be generated by the fee.

The governor says the agencies and the people they serve can't sustain the kind of cuts that will occur if the state doesn't find a solution. Fallin says she believes the legislature will have to convene a special session to address the issue.