Posted: Aug 10, 2017 11:30 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2017 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Turtle races are back at the 103rd Annual Washington County Free Fair this year. Pam Pollock and Janet Vermillion remanence on how successful the races were a year ago. Pollock says seeing the kids cheer on their turtles was the best part.

Two age groups will be used during the evening races on Sept. 9. Ages 5 through 6 will race turtles against each other with the 7 through 10 year old races to follow. Pollock adds how the turtle races drew in the crowd.

Outdoor concerts will be added to this year’s fair. Those will be the evening events on the opening day of the fair on Sept. 8. Also on Sept. 8, the horse show will be that afternoon with hopes that more people will come since it is a Thursday. Livestock shows will moved to the main arena.