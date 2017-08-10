Posted: Aug 10, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2017 2:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

Drunk driving is one of the leading causes of death in motor vehicle accidents in the US, but some states are cracking down. According to a WalletHub study, Oklahoma is tied for 4th in a list of strictest states for punishment.



That study shows that Oklahoma is the strictest state when it comes to minimum jail time for first offenses, 2nd strictest in administrative license suspensions, and 6th strictest in how long old DUI factors into penalties.



According to the study, Oklahoma ranks on the stricter side of average on several fields, including fines and insurance rate increases.



You can view the complete study from WalletHub here