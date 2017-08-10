Posted: Aug 10, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2017 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

The lawyer for a former Tulsa police officer who resigned after being acquitted in the killing of an unarmed black man says her client plans to speak to a group of about 3,500 officers about what to do if they're charged in a shooting.



Betty Shelby resigned from the Tulsa police department in July but was sworn in Thursday as an unpaid reserve deputy for the nearby Rogers County Sheriff's Office.



Attorney Shannon McMurray says Shelby will speak in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Fraternal Order of Police national convention later this month. McMurray says Shelby will tell the group of officers to have a lawyer in mind and a plan if they are involved in a shooting.



Shelby was found not guilty in May of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

