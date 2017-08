Posted: Aug 11, 2017 3:09 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 3:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

All lanes of SH-10 are now closed between the US-75 junction and 4010 Rd., which is three miles to the east of the junction, due to downed power lines. The highway closure will be in place until further notice and you should seek an alternate route.