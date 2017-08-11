Posted: Aug 11, 2017 7:30 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 7:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

About 75 people gathered Thursday night at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bartlesville to hear from area school leaders. Panelists were Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley, Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger, Copan Superintendent Chris Smith, and Superintendent of Caney Valley Schools Rick Peters.

While district size and location changed the flavor of some of the responses there was a common theme through many of the answers. The school leaders told the audience that they need to be more involved, talk with elected leaders about making education funding a priority, and to support your local school district by volunteering, by passing bond issues when they are presented, and to thank teachers for the work they do in building the next generation of leaders.