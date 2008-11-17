Posted: Aug 11, 2017 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 10:20 AM

Bill Lynch

Osage County Emergency Management is once again offering a rebate on storm shelters for qualifying residents. The program will provide qualifying home owners and property owners a rebate for installing a shelter on their property. Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts discussed the details.

Interested homeowners and properties can contact Osage County Emergency Management at (918)287-2285. Qualifying residents will need to attend one of the following meetings in order to receive the rebate.

August 21 in Shidler at the Senior Citizens Center at 11am and 6pm

August 22 In Fairfax at the Senior Citizens Center at 11am and 6pm

August 23 in Pawhuska at the Osage County Fairgrounds at 11am and 6pm

August 24 in Skiatook at the Senior Citizens Center at 11am and 6pm