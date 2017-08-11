Posted: Aug 11, 2017 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech launches a new prep program. Tri County Tech’s Cheyenne Trail says the program started Aug. 9. She also says the program is to help cut the teacher shortage in Oklahoma by teaching high school students or adults interested in teaching.

Trail says this gives people a taste of what it could be like to be an educator before full committing. Students will take a para-pro exam at the end of the year long course so they can work as a para-professional right away.

Electronic technician is also a new one-year flex program at Tri County Tech. They redesigned the Automated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology to included electronic technician courses.

Trail says this is possible because they split the program into two options: basic electronics or measurement and maintenance technician. It was created in partnership with the Bartlesville Development Authority and with many comapanies in the city of Bartlesville.