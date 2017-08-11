Posted: Aug 11, 2017 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 11:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Verdigris Valley Electric Company has reported several power outages this morning. According to Kim Loffler, about 1600 were without power as of 9:00 this morning.

68 of their power poles were broken in last nights storms, but they hope to have power restored by this afternoon. She says that VVEC has all of their crews out working to restore power, including two contracted construction crews.

We will have more information as it becomes available.