News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 11, 2017 1:20 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2017 1:20 PM
Storm Assessment
Ben Nicholas
One high powered storm rolled through Washington County and the surrounding areas last night. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says that everything so far indicates that there was not a tornado, but just strong winds.
As the storm moved on, it became apparent that damage had occurred across the county. Cox gives us the initial assessment.
Cox says that winds reached around 90 MPH
Cox says that cleanup is still ongoing, but all public roadways are opened at this time.
« Back to News