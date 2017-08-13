The City Of Caney deals with a major water issue. Overnight, the water treatment plant experienced a critical failure of the raw water pumps. Police Chief Ron Wade tells KGGF News that a water emergency has been declared until service and supplies of water can be restored. As of 1 :45 this morning, 300,000 gallons of potable water were available with the system pressurized at 21.1 psi. Should that pressure drop below 20 psi, additional steps will have to be taken to conserve. No outside watering is allowed. Residents are advised not to wash cars or other items until the situation is corrected.

Residents with questions should contact Caney City Hall at 620-879-2772.