Posted: Aug 14, 2017 3:08 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 3:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment places water customers of the City of Caney under a boil water advisory. The advisory comes after a failure with the water intake pumps at the Caney Water Treatment Plant. All three pumps failed over Saturday night.

City Administrator Fred Gress told KGGF News Sunday afternoon that the system's pressure had dropped below 20 psi. That prompted the boil water advisory from KDHE. Once the pressure drops, it could allow the growth of bacterial within the water system. Residents need to bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before use for any water used for cooking or drinking.

The city will be required to submit water samples to KDHE 24-hours apart until a lab concludes two samples are safe. The state advisory states users of the Caney water system should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water; dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker; and they should disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to cover those areas.