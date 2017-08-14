Posted: Aug 14, 2017 3:10 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 3:10 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata County Sheriff said 12 inmates have been relocated to other jails after a riot Thursday night.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley said two trustees along with 16 other inmates caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

Some holes in the walls have already been patched up, but toilets and shower fixtures will need to be replaced.

Two other agencies had to be called in to help restore order.

No injuries have been reported.