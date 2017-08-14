Posted: Aug 14, 2017 10:15 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 10:15 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved a detention services contract with Craig County. The financial details of the agreement are the same as the previous one with the only changes being a couple of dates. Also discussed in the new business portion of the meeting was a memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation that was tabled until next week due to wording.

The county also awarded bid 17-8 for pipe to HD supply in Owasso due to the best price and availability.

District 1 commissioner Curtis Barnes addressed last week’s storm in the announcements portion of the meeting. Barnes informed the citizens of Nowata County that any debris or wreckage from the storm can be brought to his barn on Maple Street.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m.