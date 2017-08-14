Posted: Aug 14, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 11:55 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday where they first approved a memorandum of understanding between Cherokee Nation and Washington County.

The commissioners then approved another memorandum of understanding about the Road 1400 Overlay Project.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle announced that he was the first, and last commissioner to win the Tribal Road Star Award.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that he had signed a contract for work on a bridge, because if it is not completed by September 23, then the bridge will be shut down.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.

